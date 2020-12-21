When the EU commission green-lighted the sale of the Central European Media Enterprises (CME) to the PPF Group, early this October, it also gave the go-ahead to a larger but less visible digital merger.

It is questionable whether the actual reach which the PPF Group has accumulated (a combination of telecommunication networks, Internet television services or online shopping platforms and the newly acquired network of television stations), can be adequately measured in size.

To understand how this can change the contents of what people are watching and following on television and online in Central and South-Eastern Europe, we first need to have a closer look at the remarkable rise of a business which keeps bumping into politics.

PPF is an international investment group whose majority owner is Petr Kellner, by far the richest Czech (currently sitting at the 68th place of Forbes’ world billionaires). PPF Group has many different subsidiaries. It is also the parent company of the O2 Group and CETIN, which together with Telenor CEE form the PPF Telecom Group – itself established through PPF Arena 1 and changing its name to the PPF Telecom Group in early 2020.

Just like the umbrella company, PPF Telecom Group is a Dutch-registered company and besides Czechia and Slovakia, it also operates in Bulgaria, Hungary, Montenegro and Serbia.

Part of the O2 Czech Republic is O2 TV which offers Internet television services. This is where some of the digital overlaps between the PPF’s existing portfolio of companies and the CME’s television channels become more visible.

In September, before the European Commission’s October decision to approve the CME acquisition, Czech public broadcaster Česká televize complained about the transaction because it will place CME’s Nova Sport under the same ownership as O2 TV’s sports streaming the Czech top tier soccer league as well as other sports events and competitions.

At the time, the Czech public broadcaster feared that O2 TV might simply be motivated to offer broadcasting rights to Nova Sport, meaning that Česká televize’s sports channel might be left without access to the broadcasting rights under such market conditions.

Yet, this is not the only instance of PPF Group outmanoeuvring the Czech state.

Telecommunication network gone private

When in 2013 PPF acquired O2 Czech Republic, then owned by Spanish Telefonica, it not only got hold of the largest telecommunications operator in the country, and the third-largest in Slovakia, but perhaps even more lucratively it got hold of the Czech telecommunication infrastructure itself.

O2 as a business entity came into being through a merger of Český Telecom and mobile operator Eurotel after Telefonica acquired these from the Czech state in 2005. While Telefonica became the first private owner of Czech telecommunication infrastructure, it was after PPF sealed the deal with Telefonica eight years later that the separation from the mobile operator part occurred, leaving the operator under the licensed brand O2 and creating the brand new company CETIN (an acronym for Česká telekomunikační infrastruktura or the Czech Telecommunication Infrastructure).

This is the company where fibre-optic core networks, copper wire access networks, in short, all the fixed infrastructure and cellular network signal (2G, 3G and 4G LTE) assets reaching virtually the whole Czech population are grouped together.

In practice, this means that the two remaining mobile operators, T-Mobile and Vodafone, are to a large extent dependent on access to these networks and infrastructure owned by their competitor’s sister company.

It was also through CETIN that PPF’s cooperation with Huawei came first under closer scrutiny in the Czech media and politics.

In a televised debate at the Czech TV’s news channel (ČT24) in April 2019, PPF Director of Communications Vladimír Mlynář fended off concerns over the PPF’s memorandum with Huawei to develop 5G networks by pointing out that “20 per cent of the CETIN network consists of Huawei components and our 4G network is all built using Nokia and Siemens”.

In other words, Mlynář was suggesting that since nobody had concerns about the existing Huawei components in the Czech telecommunication infrastructure so there was no reason for all the media storm against PPF when it comes to the 5G network now.

‘Rational’ debate on China versus security

Pressure on the PPF for its ties to the Beijing regime mounted later, in the autumn of 2019, as PPF’s key daughter company Home Credit was forced to drop its cooperation with Charles University.

For a negligible sum of money Home Credit was to receive the undue title of the “Charles University Partner”, the oldest seat of higher education north of Alps.

Finally, following last year’s revelations of PPF covertly financing media campaigns aiming to improve China’s image in Czechia, Petr Kellner’s business empire became a synonym for shady operations and a somewhat dubious reputation.

While these news made headlines internationally, the dependency of PPF’s Home Credit on China became publicly acknowledged. To this day, PPF maintains that the PR push was intended to “rationalise the public debate about China” in Czechia which according to the PPF management is driven by irrational hysteria and “lack of information”.

In any case, PPF’s CETIN terminated cooperation with Huawei on 5G networks. This October, Mlynář announced, through his Twitter account, that “in CR CETIN CZ will build 5G with Ericson”.

CETIN’s press statement about the new business partnership followed and the Czech online outlet Lupa.cz focusing on news in technology reported that this cooperation entails the “removal of Huawei technologies from the CETIN’s mobile access network”.

Whether this means complete removal of Huawei technologies in the existing network described by Mlynář in April 2019 is less straightforward although it can be presumed from a technological point of view.

Since 2019, Prague has been the host of the annual 5G Security Conference, and the government’s commitment to protecting the 5G network has thereafter become the landmark international policy of the populist government of Andrej Babiš (which is otherwise internationally passive government measured even by modest Czech standards). PPF vowed to observe the country’s security recommendations.

Czechia’s security divide and a forgotten culprit

Digital and energy security issues constitute a frequent fault line between the Czech security services and Czech President Miloš Zeman, who is an open supporter of cooperation with Huawei as well as that with Rosatom regarding the enhancement of the Dukovany Nuclear Site.

Recently the ongoing stand-off between the presidential office and the Czech security services has once again become the centre of media attention.

At the end of November, Czech President Miloš Zeman requested BIS, the Czech Security Information Service, to hand him over information detailing Russian spying activity as well as about Russians involved in the Czech portion of FinCEN files transactions.

While Zeman’s pro-Russian stance and deliberate attacks at BIS management and their activities countering Russian espionage activities on the Czech soil is hardly any news, his interest in FinCEN files is a new element in Zeman’s latest stand-off with the country’s security services.

One interesting aspect of the Czech version of the FinCEN files is that PPF Banka (PPF Group’s private bank) constitutes a rather important part of these files. Together with the Czech branch of the Raiffeisenbank and ČSOB (Czech branch of the Belgian KBC Group), PPF Banka is the largest facilitator of the Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) transactions on the Czech financial market followed by Česká spořitelna (part of ERSTE Group) and Komerční Banka (part of Société Générale).

What makes PPF Banka stand out is that while the three of the other four also happen to be the largest banks on the Czech market in terms of the number of clients PPF Banka cannot compare in size of its clientele even to Raiffeisenbank whose estimated 700,000 clients are still significantly fewer than 4.6 million, 4.2 million and 2.4 million clients of the top three banks in the mix.

PPF Banka’s publicly available information about its size is rather slim, but according to the list of the Czech banks’ based number of clients, assembled by Penize.cz, PPF Banka is not even considered a relevant player in terms of the sheer number of clients. (Lowest on the list is Oberbank, a private bank with some 18,000 clients).

The bank lists only two client centres in Prague and its annual report suggests that one of its chief areas of interest is providing services to private clientele. Despite PPF Banka’s limited client body, the number of SAR transactions is, however, comparable to the banks with the largest client bodies in the country.

The City of Prague, which holds 6,73 per cent share in the bank back from the 1990s when the city was a majority shareholder, responded to Visegrad Insight questions by confirming that it only has the same public information about the size of PPF Banka is available at the bank’s website.

Domestic political turmoil surrounding the Dukovany enhancement project may have overshadowed the FinCEN files, but upon closer inspection, Zeman’s list of requests contains his long-term goals and interests as well as what might appear as PPF connection which has kept coming up throughout much of his both presidential terms.

Beyond the Visegrad and into the Balkans

The relationship between Kellner’s PPF and Zeman has long been discussed as the hidden hand meddling with Czech politics at least since the president decided to fly with PPF’s private plane on the way back from his official visit to China in 2014.

While some commentators describe the relationship as “work in tandem”, others see Kellner and the PPF Group as the actual force of this relationship. In October 2019, commentator David Klimeš wrote that “Czechia has been taken over by Kellner, and not Babiš” in reference to the much more publicly debated political rise of Andrej Babiš, and obvious weakness of the Czech state to respond to PPF’s influence.

Looking further afield in the Visegrad region and beyond we are to see more of PPF’s activities coinciding with security issues and the changing political landscape of post-communist regions for which some of its proponents use the oxymoron ‘illiberal democracies’.

These may be relatively small but significant details, for instance, the participation of the International Investment Bank (formerly known as the COMECON bank and often referred to as Putin’s bank which enjoys unusual privileges after its relocation to Budapest) in financing the CME acquisition.

Or bigger developments, when Slovenia’s right-wing Prime Minister Janez Janša had an apparent outburst of joy following the European Commission’s approval of the CME acquisition. Janša celebrated the news with a smiling emoji in a tweet five days before PPF issued an official press statement, indicating that “the largest opposition party”, i.e. the news portal 24ur.com and Pop TV (which is part of CME’s Slovenian asset Pro Plus), has just been sold.

A meeting to discuss business, politics or both?

Early this December, Petr Kellner flew his private Boeing to Slovenia for a behind-closed-doors meeting with Janez Janša. Slovenia’s outlet Necenzurirano broke the news first, stirring speculation among the Slovenian journalists on whether Janša intended to blackmail the Pro Plus editorialists with the help of the new owner.

“Although the fuel was ignited by Prime Minister Janša tweeting, it seems that nothing will change for Pro Plus editorially speaking. However, Janša’s government just sold a part of Slovenia Railways to Kellner’s friend Daniel Křetínský and the Prime Minister just met Petr Kellner in Ljubljana in what should have been a secret meeting. So the name of the previous unsuccessful buyer of Pro Plus, billionaire Dragan Šolak, is appearing again”, said Špela Kožar, a reporter with the Slovenian public broadcaster RTV Slovenija.

The assets of Dragan Šolak’s, assembled in the United Group, include the Slovenian telecommunication company and mobile operator Telemach as well as a host of other media across the former Yugoslavia.

The United Group was inquiring about purchasing Pro Plus already in 2018 while a potential buyer of the United Group itself was Petr Kellner’s PPF. Slovene media at that time speculated that Kellner was being aided by the Chinese in his bid for United Group.

Besides obvious similarities such as the interest in the synergy between telecommunications, digital and television stations and registering their companies in the Netherlands, Kellner and Šolak are both also very careful about disclosing details of their activities, political views and private lives to the public.

Marko Milosavljevič, Vice-Chair of the Committee of Experts on the Media Environment and Reform at the Council of Europe, said that “Pro Plus is a successful, profitable and well-functioning media company with a stable management and editorial”. According to Milosavljevič, the company saw only one change at the chief managerial level in the last twenty-five years of POP TV and a single change of the position at the senior editorial level.

“If the economic interest prevails over possible political interest then the new owners should be satisfied with Pro Plus”, added Milosavljevič.

Media attacks and political influence

Janša’s ongoing attacks on the media are described by many observers as nothing short of a “media war”. These include harassment of reporters such as Blaž Zgaga and media outlets not associated with Janša’s SDS party.

Most recently, Janša’s government cut funds of Slovenia’s public press agency STA, which caused backlash even from his junior coalition partners.

The situation has not gone unnoticed at the European level since European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová described the Slovenian government together with the Hungarian, Polish and Greek ones as turning the media “into willing servants of propaganda”.

In September, the International Press Institute released a report about the strained press freedom in Slovenia.

“Janša systematically attacks all key media in Slovenia, because he wants to deliberately decrease the trust of people in their reporting. Thus, when these media uncover any affair and corruption, Janša and SDS try to limit the damage and simply present the media as ‘problematic’. Just like with his tweet about 24ur.com, Janša wants to present them as being partisan and thus untrustworthy”, said Milosavjlevič.

Ever since Janša’s unexpected forming of the government in March he has faced reports of being under the influence of Hungarian Viktor Orbán-allied oligarchic structures.

Perhaps a possible sale of Pro Plus to a third party, such as Dragan Šolak’s United Group, could be a way out for Janša and Kellner who in their home countries both face criticism and suspicions of acting as proxies for foreign interests.

As Kellner and his PR team headed by Mlynář downplay the concerns and pledge to maintain media objectivity, such a transaction would enable them to keep their face of being “just business” people. On the other hand, Janša’s powerful mentors playing the nationalist card could get closer to increasing influence on the media markets in ex-Yugoslavia by obtaining CME’s assets in the region.

Špela Kožar adds there are widespread speculations about a possible “deal” between Kellner and Janša. Namely, that “the Prime Minister asked Kellner to sell ‘him’ Pro Plus in exchange for expansion of Kellner’s business in Slovenia. Just last week Daniel Křetínský told the Slovenian press that he has much bigger ambitions on the Slovenian market which includes Luka Koper (Port Koper)”. In an interview with 24ur, Křetínský described his interest in Slovenia and added that he would like to see Port Koper be competitive with ports in northern Germany.

Moreover, adds Kožar, “Janša’s government had previously made deals with Hungarian entities so will Pro Plus with the help of Hungarian money be the key acquisition in the ongoing built up of Jansa-related media empire?”.

Given the political turmoil in Slovenia caused by Janša’s government losing the support of his coalition partners, “we might perhaps see the government having to step down in a few weeks or even days, which makes any future prediction difficult”.

Kožar concluded that the real question we should be asking ourselves is whether Kellner will pave the way for Hungarian investors or Šolak into the Slovene media market? And, consequently, what will then the new owner’s approach to Pro Plus be?

Even before its media expansion, PPF had been no stranger to the markets of former Yugoslavia as well as Romania and Bulgaria. In fact, in countries such as Hungary or Bulgaria, PPF pursues a similar model of investing in telecommunication operators and telecommunication infrastructure which we can see on the Czech market.

Digital era and post-communist capitalism

In mid-November, the Czech Telecommunication Office published the results of the auction of frequencies in 700 MHz and 3400-3600 Mhz bands, the so-called ‘5G auction’.

PPF’s O2 gained the greatest share followed by the other two major operators T-Mobile and Vodafone and despite the government’s pledge to bring a fourth operator to the market. What is noteworthy is the presence of two smaller operators, CentroNet and Nordic Telecom.

While CentroNet is owned by former PPF manager and Petr Kellner’s close collaborator Karel Pražák, Nordic Telecom is owned by Tomáš Otruba, a former lawyer at the BBH law firm, which collaborated with PPF on several high-profile cases – most notably Sazka whose indoor arena is now called the O2 Arena and is one of PPF’s flagship venues in the country.

Karel Pražák himself and his “Kaprain” (an acronym for Karel Pražák Investments) grew significantly following disputed business conflicts and bankruptcies of PPF clients.

In Prague business circles Pražák ‘boasts’ an image as “Kellner’s man for dirty business”. Bankrupt companies or economic pressure can be traced along the PPF’s road to expansion on the Czech market as well.

Moreover, PPF is frequently present on the markets in the region through other brands such as Mall Group (of which the PPF Group holds 40 per cent). The other 40 per cent is in the hands of Daniel Křetínský and his Slovak business partner Patrik Tkáč while the remaining 20 per cent represents the Mall Group’s management team led by Jakub Havrlant and his Rockaway Capital.

Rockaway Capital is keen to present itself as the success story of the new generation capitalists of Czechs who supposedly grew up without the communist-era mark in their DNA and are poised to go big on the European scene.

Mall Group operates in all of the EU countries of the Visegrad and Balkan regions except for Bulgaria, where PPF failed in its bid for Nova TV in 2018. Bulgaria Analytica noted that Kellner’s business appetite fits within the Kremlin’s push for greater influence in the country: business ties between Russian state bank VTB and Kellner’s companies make PPF an ideal proxy.

Besides e-commerce and financial services, the Mall Group also operates Mall TV on the Internet in Czech and Slovak versions, which makes this another online television within PPF’s reach.

In 2018, PPF obtained a nearly 30 per cent share in the state’s ČD Telematika (operating the second-largest optic network in the country) and, following a public bid, it also operates the electronic toll collection system in Czechia through its company CzechToll.

The unbearable lightness of not separating business and politics

One of the looming questions is whether the states (or the EU) have the means to assess the real digital impact of the CME acquisition, completed in October 2020.

We are certainly not talking about Facebook, Google, Amazon or other tech giants, but this question of deliberate overlap in media, digital services and business is surely something that PPF and Petr Kellner have at the back of their minds when stressing the CME acquisition as motivated by “creating new business opportunities between media operations and telecommunication services”.

Naturally, Kellner’s comments were first and foremost intended to shrug off criticism of the political side of PPF’s activities. PPF responded to an open letter by journalist organisations voicing concerns over the fate of CME news reporting. The response was notably short and rigid.

In the past, PPF communication has focused on repeating that they are a business entity strictly driven by financial incentives. They go as far in this argumentation as to insist that even their activities in China, where Home Credit is one of the largest providers of consumer loans, and where it is also repetitively accused of “usury”, are independent of local politics (despite the control which the Chinese regime exercises over business entities on its domestic market).

PPF high-ranking manager and besides Petr Kellner one of the two remaining PPF minority shareholders, Ladislav Bartoníček argues that China “is a different culture and it is difficult to view it through our [European] lenses”, indicating that one “cannot make simplified judgements and say it is a repressive regime”.

Even someone like Jack Ma a world-famous Chinese billionaire and founder of Alibaba, admits that Alibaba’s attitude towards the Chinese Communist Party is to “be in love with it but not to marry it”.

When Home Credit, in line with local customs, culture and legal provisions opened its corporate branch of the CCP party cell in Tientsin, PPF management went conspicuously quiet. As of February, Czech think tank Sinopsis reports six such cells within the structures of Home Credit China.

It is quite conceivable that Petr Kellner’s and PPF’s chief motivation is business and profit-making. The real question then lies in evaluating how much this motivation can change Central Europe and the implication of these changes for the entire European Union.

The EU is paying attention to its illiberal politicians, but can the EU deal with conglomerates making a profit on the ‘illiberal’ franchise?

A business battle for the politics of states

The European Union’s presence is quite visible when drawn on a map of Europe but also because of freedom of movement in the common internal market and the lively flow of cross-border trade between EU and non-EU countries.

Naturally, online and TV media play a crucial role in shaping the public understanding of the EU in national states as well as in the immediate EU neighbourhood. This was very perceptible during the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

As Denik.cz reported this July, 45 per cent of Czechs appreciated China’s aid (even though there was no aid from China, only the commercial supply, and some parts are now subjected to a police investigation) to tackle the spring wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as opposed to 32 per cent of Czechs appreciating EU’s actual aid of several billion euros.

It was during the first wave of the pandemic when Czech politicians such as Miloš Zeman spoke to the Blesk outlet of Daniel Křetínský’s CNC about the importance of an “air bridge from China” and PPF’s Vladimir Mlynar criticised the EU for mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic while at the same time discussing PPF’s gift of medical supplies worth 3.7 million euros to the Czech state.

It seems that the EU’s presence needs to be felt more in the Visegrad and Balkan regions, and perhaps, more importantly, needs to be more comprehensible to local readers and local consumers of media news.

It is conceivable that reporting across CME’s news editorials might not change dramatically under the new PPF ownership. Can the same be said of presenting viewpoints in which China is first and foremost depicted as an alleged business destination with efficient reactions to crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic?

It is difficult to predict now, but we can see an emphasis on similar views in the PPF management statements’ even before the CME acquisition was completed.

EU public broadcasting

Has the time come for giving a greater role to a European public broadcaster following the models and best practices seen in independent national public broadcasters? Would reporting news and performing journalism of the highest standards by a European broadcaster be an effective way to counter the privatisation of the media sphere, under the guise of business but often entangled with political goals?

It would be a far stretch to try and answer whether this would be enough to counter the rising power of private businesses entangled with states systematically undermining the EU (such as Russia and China). One of the EU’s driving forces – consent of mutual coexistence and shared sovereignty within the Union – is often being questioned and the idea of a European broadcaster could steer the bloc into new, albeit necessary territory.

Hungary is perhaps the most apparent example of the privatisation of media and domestic politics as well as the erosion of transparency but a similar scenario is well underway in Poland or Czechia. Far from this being a business issue it resembles more a form of imperial capitalism topped up by digital possibilities.

If the European project is to continue, the EU has to address the power of corporations wielding local politics to such an extent that it undermines the functioning of Member States. To act as if the changes in media ownership across states in Central and South-Eastern Europe are simply a local or even a national issue might sooner than later lead to the weakening of the Union itself.

Essentially, we are dealing with a familiar question from Hungary or Poland: how to contain the privatisation of domestic politics and remain a European democrat?

Disclaimer: Between September 2014 and March 2018, Albin Sybera was part of the management of Imos group construction company, which was at that time a client of PPF Banka.